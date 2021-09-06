Mentors Day observed by NTPC Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mentos’s Day was observed by NTPC Bhubaneswar on 06.09.2021. Speaking on the occasion the Shri Sunil Kumar Satya Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region 2) said mentoring relationships are based on trust, confidentiality, mutual respect and sensitivity and contribute to a culture of learning. Shri D.S.Rao Executive Director (Badarpur and Talcher Thermal ) talked about the benefits of having a mentor and took the examples of the ancient scripture where mentor mentee relationship played a key role in building a relationship. Shri Milan Kumar General Manager (HR) while speaking on the occasion spoke about being encouraged and empowered in personal development while practising mentorship. Having a mentor also helps to identify and correct gaps in generic skills and knowledge while at the same time increasing the self confidence of the Mentee. NTPC has a long tradition of having mentor-mentee culture which is inculcated from the very beginning.

An online quiz programme was also conducted among the employees. A large number of NTPC employees enthusiastically participated in the programme.

