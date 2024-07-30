Mental Health Programmes by Ministry of Home Affairs Aim to Improve Well-being

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles statistical data on suicides as reported to it by the States/UTs and publishes the same in its publication ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India (ADSI)’. The published reports are only available till the year 2022.

To address the burden of mental disorders, the Government of India is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in the country. The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) component of the NMHP has been sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts for which support is provided to States/UTs through the National Health Mission. Facilities made available under DMHP at the Community Health Centre(CHC) and Primary Health Centre(PHC) levels, inter-alia, include outpatient services, assessment, counselling/ psycho-social interventions, continuing care and support to persons with severe mental disorders, drugs, outreach services, ambulance services etc. In addition to above services, there is a provision of 10 bedded in-patient facility at the district level.

In addition to the above, the Government is also taking steps to strengthen mental healthcare services at primary healthcare level. The Government has upgraded more than 1.73 lakh SHCs, PHCs, UPHCs and UHWCs to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Mental health services have been added in the package of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care provided at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Operational guidelines on Mental, Neurological, and Substance Use Disorders (MNS) at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been released under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has also formulated country’s first National Suicide Prevention Strategy. The Strategy is available on its website (www.mohfw.gov.in).

Besides the above, MoH&FW has launched a “National Tele Mental Health Programme” on 10th October, 2022, to further improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. As on 23.07.2024, 36 States/ UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS Cells and have started tele mental health services. More than 11,76,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number. Further, Department of Higher Education has also been requested for wide publicity of NTMHP / Tele MANAS in the educational institutes under their department and share the helpline number among the students to access the helpline during stressful and challenging times. All States/UTs have also been requested for wide circulation and publicity of NTMHP / Tele MANAS in the respective States/UTs especially among students in educational institutions. All Institutes of National Importance, AIIMS and Central Government Medical Colleges have also been requested to publicize Tele MANAS among students to access the helpline at any time for free and confidential support.