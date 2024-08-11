Memorials of freedom fighters need to be restored and revamped to indoctrinate future generations about the history of freedom struggles in Rayagada

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada, August 10: During a preparatory meeting presided over by Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, previous proceedings were read out by DI&PRO in the presence of govt officers, school & college heads and citizens of the town. This year also events will be organised like yesteryear following Standard Operating Procedure(SOP), said Mahajan. He has emphasised a plantation drive as an additional activity. Ajay Rath, Convenor of Rayagada Nagarika Mancha, suggested that at least govt offices maintain cleanliness by the concerned department. Goparanjan Boxipatra of Media Cares Rayagada expressed to include PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and other reputed educational institutions in the activities to be conducted on the eve of independence day.

“Though the reading of the previous proceeding is a welcome step, discussion should have been held on the points mentioned in it. More & more innovative initiatives should be taken up by the govt officials or the public at large. Account statement of the previous function needed to be discussed along with a new plan-based budget for this year’s Independence Day”, said Rabindra Patakandal, convenor of District RTI Forum.

“The municipality administration should take befitting steps to trace out & reinstall the statue of late Biju Pattanaik, which was earlier placed near the SBI chowk. Biju Patnaik, who was instrumental in shaping Rayagada as an independent district, had been neglected during BJD govt itself”, expressed Senior Scribe Rasmi Ranjan Dora with deep anguish.

Gopalbadi Khadi Ashram, once engrossed with several activities of Gandhian philosophy & buzzing with the presence of prominent Gandhians namely Rama Devi, Gopabandhu Choudhury & others is in shambles. It needs to be revived and activities initiated in consultation with senior citizens and others professing Gandhian values.

The freedom fighters from Binispur, Rayagada, Odisha, were known for their creative and bold methods of protest against British colonial rule. One such incident that has been documented is where they threw hot ragi gruel (a type of millet porridge) at the British police and officials. This act of defiance was a symbol of resistance against the British authorities, who were trying to suppress the freedom movement in the region. The hot ragi gruel was used as a weapon to deter the police and officials, causing them discomfort and disrupting their operations. This incident highlights the resourcefulness and courage of the freedom fighters from Binispur, who were determined to fight against British rule and achieve independence for India. Their actions, although small in scale, contributed to the larger movement and inspired others to join the fight for freedom. It’s worth noting that such acts of defiance were often met with harsh punishment and repression by the British authorities, who shot seven tribal heroes to death. But other freedom fighters from the village and around continued to find innovative ways to resist and challenge colonial rule. Sahid Stamba with seven stone pillars constructed at Binispur village of K Singhpur block for those Freedom Fighters needs to be formally placed either in the district or block headquarters as the sahid memorial is situated within the disputed premises of a private person.

A museum at Kujendri in Ramanaguda block where late Biswanath Pattanaik, Koraput Gandhi as a freedom fighter stayed and educated hundreds of poor children from weaker sections of the society. Nabakrushna Choudhury, Ex-CM of Odisha, during a peace and bhoodan foot march, stayed in the Ashram. Support to this dilapidated Ashram established by Koraput Gandhi is the need of the hour.

Instituting student fellowships/scholarships/competition schemes in the memory of freedom fighters who contributed for Rayagada will be a welcome step. Felicitating winners and some villagers from villages like Gopalbadi, Binispur & Kujendri on Aug 15 will keep the history of local freedom struggle alive among next generations, opined a participant in the meeting. DWO/DEO should be entrusted with responsibility through schemes like BALA, Parichiti, etc to document the initiatives taken at Binispur, Gopalbadi, Kujendri and other places of Rayagada. Local folk artists must exhibit their talents on the theme of freedom movement/district achievements for at least one hour in the parade ground. Collector Mahajan suggested contacting the respective block offices and the office of DI&PRO to facilitate such activities within the parameters of SOP prescribed by the Govt.