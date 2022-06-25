Members of Chess Marathon call on CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi :The members of Chess Marathon for Chess promotion in Himachal Pradesh called on the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

The member apprised the Chief Minister regarding the new world record set by them by continuously playing chess for over 72 hours on digital chess board with digital live broadcast broadwide.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of team and wished them grand success for their future endeavour.

Hitesh Azad, Sanjeev Vekta, Anil Shoshta, Vikky Kumar, Akshay Shoshta, Dalip Singh and other chess players were present on the occasion.