MeitY’s R&D Institute SAMEER signs MoU with Siemens Healthineers on India MRI technology – a milestone in creating a Deeptech health care R&D and Supply Chain ecosystem

SAMEER, India’s premier R&D Institute of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Healthineers that will contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative technologies for advancing healthcare and diagnostic access in India, in Bengaluru today.

Welcoming the strategic agreement, the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present on the occasion, said it will make available low-cost MRIs as part of Prime Minister’s vision of providing quality, and affordable healthcare and diagnostic access for every Indian.

Emphasising that Digital India Programme launched by Prime Minister in 2015 has paved way for India to move from being a consumer of technology to a producer of technology, devices, and products, the Minister said, “The MoU today is a significant step in this direction.”

Stating that healthcare sector in India represents a big market, the Minister said that the Government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in India. “We are also supportive of R&D model based on co-development between Global companies and India’s vast network of academic institutions.”

Citing the example of how the Government is working closely with industry leaders and academicians in the Semiconductor sector, the Minister said, “The Government is willing sit with experts from the healthcare sector to chart out the curriculum for grooming the next gen talent in India.”

SAMEER, which is the acronym for Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, specializes in RF Microwaves Radar and Communication Systems, E3 testing and Medical Electronics a strategic partnership.

The Minister expressed hope that the partnership while synergizing the expertise of SAMEER and Siemens Healthineers in healthcare technologies particularly in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Linear Accelerators (LINAC), will pursue joint activities that will improve access to MRI in India. “Siemens is a good partner of India not just in health care but also in other sectors as well,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER, said SAMEER has been pursuing R&D in the advanced Linear accelerators for Cancer Therapy and Magnetic Resonance Imaging systems for diagnostics.

He also highlighted that the partnership will help in creating local industry access for Siemens Healthineers, and in turn, SAMEER will get access to next-generation research in advanced healthcare technologies. These initiatives will enable India’s health mission towards deploying healthcare technologies for early diagnostics and treatment to save lives across the country.

Currently, SAMEER is developing IMRI (Indigenous Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Technology under the Sushrut MRI (Indian MRI) system, said Shri Rajesh Harsh, who is coordinating the research in MRI and Industry ecosystem.

Mr. Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers, on his part, said, “The partnership will focus on fighting the most life-threatening diseases and strive to make healthcare even more efficient, sustainable, and humane for everyone across the country.”

“Partnerships like these reflect our commitment to India in bringing together innovation, education, healthcare, and talent to strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure and deliver the right treatment at the right time everywhere,” said Shri Dileep Mangsuli, Development Center head, Siemens Healthineers.