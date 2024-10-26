MEITY’s ‘Ask Our Experts’ Highlights Cyber Security Tips for Citizens

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), hosted the second episode of its exclusive LIVE series ‘Ask Our Experts’ on October 25, 2024. The episode threw light on Cyber Security essentials.

Second episode focused on the critical topic of cybersecurity, which is essential for safeguarding devices, services, increasingly connected world,and personal information from unauthorized access. In this a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity’s various aspects is vital to protect citizens digital assets and ensure a safe, secure digital environment.

The experts delivered an insightful and comprehensive presentation, leading a dynamic discussion on the urgent need to enhance cyber-safe practices and promote cyber hygiene. They shared valuable tips for staying secure online and while surfing the internet. Viewers also gained insights into the latest advancements made by government agencies in tackling cybersecurity challenges, along with essential advice every citizen needs to protect themselves from rising fraud and scams.

The session saw tremendous engagement, with hundreds of citizens tuning in live from across the country. Viewers eagerly interacted with the experts, posing questions about various aspects of cybersecurity, including the rules and regulations that govern online safety.

To watch the full episode, click here: https://www.youtube.com/live/WaZ9jAxzu2I

Digital India YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DigitalIndiaofficial.

Six active participants honoured as Digital India Question Ninjas

In recognition of their thoughtful and relevant questions, six active participants were honoured as Digital India Question Ninjas, and they will be rewarded for their contributions. The series aims to demystify key projects under the Digital India initiative, giving people an opportunity to hear directly from the experts who oversee these transformative programs.

Excitingly, participants also stand a chance to win special Digital India gift hampers for asking engaging and relevant questions during the session.

Program to resolve queries on Digital India initiatives

‘Ask Our Experts’ is a unique weekly live program streamed on Digital India’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@DigitalIndiaofficial).This weekly live program designed to foster engagement with citizens. The initiative provides a platform for direct interaction with government officials and subject matter experts, offering citizens the opportunity to ask questions and resolve queries regarding various Digital India initiatives.