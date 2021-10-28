MeitY to organise “AI Pe Charcha” on “AI for Date Driven Governance” theme

New Delhi : The National e Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT is organising yet another AI Pe Charcha (AI Dialogue) on October 28, 2021 on the theme, “AI for Date Driven Governance”. The session aims at covering the importance of data driven and AI-enabled governance along with the global best practices.

An initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT, AI Pe Charcha is a series of panel discussions involving various global and domestic leaders from the Government and industry, researchers and academicians sharing their views & experiences around Artificial Intelligence, related case studies, global best practices, breakthrough innovations and the challenges faced in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The ‘AI for Data Driven Governance’ session will involve experts speaking about leveraging AI for Public Sector, Defence and Security, Postal Services and Future Cities. There will also be a presentation on important AI-driven solutions that have played a significant role during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such initiatives by the Government of India is a step towards understanding and harnessing the power of evolving technologies and their policy implications.