MeitY organises 24th CISO Deep Dive Training program under Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative

New Delhi : Aimed at creating awareness around cyber security and develop an empowered and strong cyber ecosystem in Government organisations in India, the National e-Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and IT is conducting a six-day Deep Dive Training program for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials from various Ministries & Departments, Government & Semi-Government organisations from Central and State Governments, PSUs, banks, among others.

Experts from both Government and private sector are attending the training program focused on topics like ISMS Standards, Mobile Security, Cyber Security products in India, data security, identity protection, cryptography, etc.

At the inaugural session of the capacity building program on 22.11.2021, Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, IRAS, Joint Secretary, e-Governance, MeitY, shared his views about India’s transforming cyber landscape and how the country has been consistently improving its global cyber security ranking. Congratulating the technical stakeholders for improved cyber ranking, he said, “India is ranked among top 10 countries, out of 182, in cyber security posture for the year 2020, jumping from the 47th position in the year 2018 to 10th position in 2020. This is a significant achievement with respect to the cyber preparedness in India.” He also reiterated the importance and need to have a cyber resilient ecosystem that would help the nation take great strides towards the digital economy.

Shri Satya Narayan Meena, Director, Capacity Building, NeGD and Ms. Tulika Pandey, Director, Cyber Security Division, MeitY expressed their pleasure on the idea of the participants taking back with them vital knowledge about cyber security.

The Deep Dive Training program under the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative is aimed to prepare the CISOs and frontline IT officials to face challenges of cyber security and handle cyber crisis. This type of training empowers them to secure their organisations from cyber threats and for smooth delivery of e-Gov services and functioning of production units. NeGD has been consistently organising such workshops with the primary goal of promoting a safe digital space among citizens.

The Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative was launched in January 2018 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It is the first public-private partnership of its kind that leverages the expertise of the IT industry in cyber security along with MeitY’s organisations such as CDAC, CERT-In, NIC and STQC as the knowledge partners in this training program.