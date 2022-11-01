MeitY Officials participate in ‘Run for Unity’ on National Unity Day

New Delhi : On the occasion of National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 147th birth anniversary on October 31, 2022, and to pay tribute to his belief in integrity, over 500 officials from the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and its attached/ autonomous offices took part with zeal and enthusiasm in the ‘Run for Unity’ from the premises of Electronics Niketan to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here yesterday.

Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, flagged off and led the ‘Run for Unity’ from the premises of Electronics Niketan. While addressing the gathering, he said that “Sardar Patel is an icon who lives in the heart of every Indian.” In keeping with the true spirit of the “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Swachhta,” officials also participated in a plog run, cleaned areas in and around MeitY and gathered garbage together, showing shared responsibility for the nation on National Unity Day.

Over 500 officers from MeitY and all its organizations including Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted in MeitY participated in the event, demonstrating harmony amongst various offices of MeitY.

The run culminated with the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Integrity Pledge which was undertaken by all participants with the promise to preserve the Unity, Integrity & Security of our Nation, Serve Mother India by keeping the country clean and commit to highest standards of integrity & honesty.