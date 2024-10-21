MeitY and MHI Launch Joint Call for Proposal to Advance EV Sub-System Development, Announces Secretary S. Krishnan

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) today announced the Joint Call for Proposals for the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) Sub-systems at a ceremony held at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi. While launching this joint call for this proposal for development of Electric Vehicle (EV) Sub-System, Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said that “The Innovators and Researchers in collaboration with industry and academia can boost the technology development and make available indigenous product for EV Ecosystem” and Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, MHI stated that “MeitY-MHI joint call for proposal will enhance the development of indigenous technologies in the EV sector”

The Joint Call for proposals will focus on key areas of innovation, such as EV Chargers and charging Infrastructure, Machines and drives for EV, Battery and Battery Management System, Telematics, Functional Safety and Security, Centre for prototyping, testing for validation of EV sub-system. This initiative encourages participation from research institutions, startups, and industry players. Selected proposals will receive financial support from MeitY, while MHI will provide standardization and testing support. The interested institutions/industry/academia may submit their proposals through the MeitY website. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of Atmnirbhar Bharat and seeks to strengthen India’s position as a global leader in the EV sector. The launch of this Joint call for proposal will be helpful towards a sustainable and electrified future and is expected to attract a wide range of innovative solutions contributing the country’s EV adoption targets. The details of the call for proposal are available at: https://www.meity.gov.in/whatsnew.

Objective and Scope: Initiative of Development of Electric Vehicle (EV) Sub-System

The objective of the program is to develop the sub-systems required for an Electric Vehicle in the areas of Electric drive train with electric motors & drive controllers, Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure with options of charging from AC and DC in various voltage/ current levels, Grid disturbances due to EV, and Battery Management System with safety, intelligence, etc. This program aims at the development of indigenous subsystems with major share of indigenous components resulting in quality, cost effectiveness and ready for commercialization in association with relevant industries. The project leading to development of a device/prototype with Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 7 and above and having potential for commercialization will be preferred for financial support

The event was graced by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, and Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, MHI, along with prominent stakeholders from the Electric Vehicle industry.