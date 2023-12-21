Meghalaya’s transformative journey in Jal Jeevan Mission: Soaring from a Meagre 0.75% to a Spectacular 72.37% in Tap Water Connections

Shilong: Meghalaya reaches a monumental milestone as it surpasses the national average in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), achieving 72.37% connections. This accomplishment signifies a remarkable transformative vision, with the state moving from mere 0.7% of households with tap water connections in 2019 to an impressive 72.37% in 2023.

Meghalaya’s achievement of 4,71,544 connections is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the government in realizing this transformative vision. As of August 15, 2019, Meghalaya had 4,550 households (0.70%) with tap water connections. And to quantify this achievement, Meghalaya have grown from under 5,000 tap water connections in 2019 to a state of nearing 5 lakh connections.

Reflecting on this transformative journey, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma said, “Today, Meghalaya has crossed the national average in terms of connections for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). If you recall when we started the mission, Meghalaya was at 0.75 percent which was the lowest in the country. Today, after a lot of hard work being done by all the engineers, officials, departments, ministers, we have finally crossed the national average which is at 72.1% and Meghalaya, today is at 72.37%. We are very sure that in a very short time, we will be able to fulfil the 100 % target. We may be one of the first few states to complete it. But while we say this, there are many challenges to be addressed. Apart from giving connections, we have challenges pertaining of the water source. Hence, we are working with all concerned departments such as Water Resources, Soil Conservation, Forest Department, and others to see how we could mitigate and adapt to these kinds of challenges that we are facing. However, I am happy that we have finally crossed the national average in terms of the connections and would really like to congratulate the concerned minister and the entire team especially the engineers, officials and the contractors who have made this possible.”

Hon’ble Public Health Engineering Department Minister Shri Marcuise Marak expressed the government’s commitment to achieving 100% connections in the Jal Jeevan Mission. He emphasized, “I am overjoyed to announce that Meghalaya has achieved a major milestone in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) implementation. With 4,71,544 connections today, our state proudly outperforms the national average of 72.1% with an astounding 72.37%. This accomplishment is a result of our communities’ and stakeholders’ combined efforts. Our joint dedication to supplying Meghalayan households with readily available water supplies is the reason for this achievement. Let us move forward, adopting sustainable methods and encouraging community involvement, guided by the vision of our renowned Chief Minister, Shri Conrad K. Sangma. By working together, we can create a Meghalaya in which every resident has uninterrupted access to clean water.”

This achievement underscores Meghalaya’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens and achieving the overarching goals of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state remains steadfast in its pursuit of ensuring water connections for every rural household, contributing significantly to the success of this flagship program.