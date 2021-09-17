Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture Project (MeghEA) launched by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CM Meghalaya Conrad Sangma

New Delhi : Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology and Conrad Kongkal Sangma, jointly launched Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture Project (MeghEA)here today.The MeghEA initiative is spread across 6 pillars i.e. Governance, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Primary Sector, Infrastructure and Environment, and envision to make Meghalaya a high income state by 2030. The project aims to improve service delivery and governance for the people using power of Digital technologies.

Addressing the launch event, Ashwini Vishnaw, said that it’s a great privilege to dedicate enterprise architecture of the Meghalaya, which is going to make a big difference in the governance. The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India that focuses on transforming the lives of common people. He further said that the telecom reforms that we have brought will have very positive impact on the North Eastern states by improving connectivity.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, thanked the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Information Technology Department of state and others for implementing the MeghEA project in short span of time. He said that once the project is implemented we will see its impact on the governance as a whole and it will help improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

The Digital India revolution is transforming India into a digitally empowered nation as envisioned by Prime Minister. With the notification of India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA) in 2018, design and implementation of integrated, nationally portable and scalable digital platforms have gained a new momentum.

During the launch of the North East vision document in Aug 2018, Meghalaya was selected as the pilot first pilot State for preparation of Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA) and design and implementation of MeghEA integrated Finance Solution Architecture.

In line with the above National e-Governance Division(NeGD), MeitY engaged with the Meghalaya State Government to build State Government capacities and initiate the project. Funds amounting to Rs. 5 crores were sanctioned for the following MeghEA project activities-

Sl. no Item Status 1. 5 state-level Sensitization Workshops and 15 District Level Workshops On-going 2. Capacity Building & Training at State and District level for Nodal Officers On-going 3. Architecture Scope and Vision Document and Finance Solution Architecture Done 4. Detailed Architecture Requirements Document Done 5. Architecture Blueprint Document & PMU support WIP 6. Adoption of Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture in Finance Department On-going

MeghEA was conceived to support the following digital government goals:

A planned state government transformation initiative which demands efficient coordination between strategies, policies, processes, services and organizational capacity to absorb change.

Coordinate all ICT initiatives under one umbrella to get a better holistic perspective, boost IT planning effectiveness and optimize costs and investments for better returns.

Implement and ICT enable state government process reengineering to provide multi-channel service delivery in a manner that increases digital take-up and completion rates.

Ensure that state government applications and systems provide end-users with information they need to make decisions and influence government operations.

Craft an ecosystem for the digital economy to boost shared prosperity, by leveraging ICT for employment and growth.

Envisaged impact of the project-

Preparation of a vision and roadmap to achieve the MeghEA vision (including SDGs adopted by the State)and mission levers – Connect (connected citizen connected government), Collaborate (efficiently collaborating government) and Empower (digitally enabled citizens).

Adopting the approach of radical transformation and focuson process re-engineering of the department processes.

Interoperability among various public, private and governmental applications leading to a connected ecosystem to foster innovation and promote secure data sharing.

Improved and integrated deliveryof Financial services.

Appropriate adoption of national platforms i.e. Aadhaar, Umang, DigiLocker, NCoG, eSign etc.