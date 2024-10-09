Meeting with prominent Sikh achievers and individuals of eminence held in National Commission for Minorities

A meeting with the prominent Sikh achievers and individuals of eminence was held on 9th October, 2024 in the National Commission for Minorities under the Chairmanship of Shri Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman.

The participants shared their views relating to the issues of Sikh community.Expressing the support of the Commission for the Sikh community to work towards addressing their concerns, fostering unity, and promoting a positive narrative for future generations, Chairman Shri Iqbal Singh Lalpura assured that the Commission would endeavour to take up their issues at appropriate level as and when required.