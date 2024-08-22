Meeting of the Standing Scientific Research Committee for Advisory on R&D Projects in the Coal Sector

A special meeting of the Standing Scientific Research Committee (SSRC) was convened on August 21, 2024, under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Amrit Lal Meena, in hybrid mode. The meeting was attended by Aditional Secretary (Coal), Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary (Coal), Ms.Vismita Tej, JS&FA, Ms. Nirupama Kotru, Advisor (Projects), Shri Anandji Prasad and other senior officers of ministry, along with members of the SSRC, and representatives from various academic institutions, research organizations, and leading mining companies. The meeting was exclusively focused on Research and Development (R&D) projects within the coal sector. advancing exploration techniques, enhancing coal production, improving safety measures, & safeguarding the environment.

The SSRC includes representatives from multiple ministries and departments such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), NITI Aayog, and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), as well as industry representatives from Coal India Limited (CIL), NLC India Limited (NLCIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI). Notable academic institutions such as IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, and IIT Kanpur, along with research organizations like Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) and Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), also participated.

During the meeting, CMPDI delivered a comprehensive presentation on various aspects of R&D in the coal sector, highlighting the challenges, actions taken, and the way forward. The presentation also covered key focus areas and initiatives undertaken to disseminate research findings. It was noted that Phase-1 of the “National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER)” is currently being established at CMPDI, Ranchi, to advance research in various domains within the coal and energy sectors. Additionally, several high-impact projects, both completed and ongoing under the R&D/S&T scheme of CIL/MoC, were presented.

Following the presentation, the participants engaged in detailed discussions and made several key suggestions, including:

– Frequent Reviews: Conduct regular reviews of high-impact R&D projects to ensure alignment with sectoral goals.

– Incentivization: Provide incentives for participating mines and researchers from institutes/organizations that demonstrate impactful outcomes.

– Annual National Seminar: Organize a national seminar annually to highlight the outcomes of beneficial R&D projects.

– Advisory Committee Formation: Form an advisory committee comprising IITs, NITs, and other reputed government and private mining institutes to sensitize students and researchers to ongoing R&D activities and challenges in the coal and energy sector.

– Awareness Programs: CMPDI should visit mining institutes and research organizations across the country to raise awareness about R&D activities in the coal and energy sector.

– Energy Transition Research: Emphasize research in areas related to energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions.

– Digital Dissemination: Promote the success of R&D projects and activities through digital platforms and social media.

– Unified R&D Platform: Establish a single platform for all R&D activities in the coal and lignite sector to avoid duplication of research efforts.

Ministry of coal seeks suggestions for shaping the future course of R&D in the coal sector. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to advancing research and development in the coal sector, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and addressing the evolving challenges of the energy landscape.