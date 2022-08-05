Meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Power & NRE held

New Delhi : The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Power and NRE was held in New Delhi yesterday evening. Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister for Power and MNRE chaired the meeting. Hon’ble Members of Parliament of various political parties took part in the meeting. The MPs present were Shri Arun Sao, Lok Sabha, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Lok Sabha, Shri Gyaneshwar Patil, Lok Sabha, Shri Khagen Murmu, Lok Sabha, Shri Pradyut Bordoloi, Lok Sabha, Shri Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, Lok Sabha, Shri Ravindra Kushwaha, Lok Sabha, Smt. Riti Pathak, Lok Sabha, Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo,Lok Sabha, Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi, Dr. Amee Yajnik, Rajya Sabha & Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Rajya Sabha.The subject of the meeting was “Energy Conservation Measures”.

Replying to queries of Hon’ble Members, the Minister informed that when power demand increased this year in recent months, RE accounted for 25% to 29% of total power generation and the RE is a major sector. Achievements of Energy efficiency interventions made for SMEs were also shared. A presentation was made on Energy Conservation measures. Achievements of SDA scheme in 2021-22 were also shared. It was informed that Power Ministry has asked states to set up State Level Steering Committees for Energy Transition under Chief Secretaries. Many states have already constituted these committees.

Power and MNRE Minister informed the Hon’ble Members about separate agricultural feeders, which help in checking agricultural energy consumption. Cold chain energy efficiency in India was discussed. Initiatives for promoting electric mobility were discussed. UJALA scheme’s achievements were also shared. Building energy efficiency program was also discussed in the meeting. It was informed that ECBC was launched for commercial buildings and has been adopted by 22 states/UTs. Econiwas Samhita was launched in 2018-19 for residential buildings. Key achievements of PAT II were shared during the meeting.

Hon’ble Members of Parliament made several suggestions with regard to various initiatives and schemes. Shri Singh closed the meeting thanking the participants for their valuable suggestions