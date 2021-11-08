Meeting of State authorities with MCL

New Delhi: The Odisha state government authorities on Sunday convened a meeting with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at Bhubaneswar to review the coal mining and despatch operations in Talcher Coalfields.

Mr Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, Coal India Limited, Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL, Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), MCL and Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL were prominent among senior officers participated in the meeting on behalf of MCL.

A detailed discussion on various issues was held and decisions were taken keeping in view the smooth functioning of coal mines in Talcher coalfields.

The discussions, which concluded on a positive note, will help MCL in augmenting coal mining and despatch operations and enhance fuel supply to the industries, particularly the thermal power plants.