Meeting of Committee of eminent Freedom Fighters held in New Delhi

New Delhi : A meeting of the Committee of Eminent Freedom Fighters was held in New Delhi today. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra chaired the meeting. Veteran Freedom Fighters from across the country attended the meeting. Ajay Kumar Mishra honored the Freedom Fighters who attended the meeting.

In his opening address, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra said the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the 75th year of India’s Independence. He said Freedom Fighters participated with full dedication in the freedom struggle and the Nation can never forget their invaluable contribution. Mishra said that as per the directives of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Government is fully committed to the welfare of the Freedom Fighters and is taking all possible steps to provide them, the best of facilities.

During the meeting, Freedom Fighters gave a number of suggestions. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs heard their suggestions and assured consideration and quick action on them.