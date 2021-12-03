Meeting of Bhubaneswar Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertakings) held at NALCO

Bhubaneswar: The 14th meeting of Bhubaneswar Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC-Undertakings) was organized at Corporate Office of National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) under the Chairmanship of Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO. Shri Patra in his opening remarks urged all PSUs and Government organisations to encourage the use of Hindi language in their day to day official work and to follow the guidelines regarding implementation of Rajbhasha in their respective organisations in letter and spirit.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Power Grid Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. bagged the first, second and third positions respectively for Best Official Language Implementation Award for the year 2020-21. The organisations were awarded shield and certificate for their achievements. The Hindi officers of these PSUs also received Certificates of Appreciation on the occasion.

Shri Radhashyam Mahapatro, Deputy Chairman of the Committee & Director (HR), NALCO and Shri Nirmal Kumar Dubey, Deputy Director (Implementation), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, attended the meeting.

Shri Dubey reviewed the official language implementation of all the member offices and provided necessary suggestions and guidelines. A special Hindi workshop was also organized for all the member offices by TOLIC (U) President’s Office with the faculty support of Mr. Dubey.