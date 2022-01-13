Meenakashi Lekhi launches a Bike Expedition today under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi launched a Bike Expedition today in New Delhi under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Event is jointly organized by Culture Ministry and Amazing Namaste foundation which works to promote the Culture of India’s North Eastern States.

Meenakshi Lekhi said that northeast is something to be showcased, were people can be one, the diversity in unity prevails. There are eight states with 166 different tribes and traditions, which are protected by the constitution this country. Smt. Lekhi added that we are one people, one nation and we celebrate the diversity. “Azad di ka Amrit Mahotsav is one such occasion to celebrate all that is good in the country and all that our people cherish. All this celebration needs a global recognition”, Minister of State added.

Lekhi further said that northeast is the gate way to Southeast Asia, which needs to be worked on. She thanked everyone who worked for putting all this together and wished luck to all the 75 bikers who will be taking this mission forward.

North East on Wheels (NEW) Expedition’ scheduled between April 8-16, 2022 is to mark the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 75 Bikers participating in this expedition will be selected from all over the country and cover about 9000 km in the North East Region traveling in 6 groups. The expedition will also promote the Dekho Apna Desh initiative of the Ministry of Tourism especially focusing on this vision. The Riders will also carry the message focusing on the importance of Road Safety.

The Govt of India’s decision to reorient “Look East’ policy to make it “Act East” policy is an indication of an action driven agenda. North East states are now talking about projects, industrial activity and other sunrise areas of economic engagement such as Tourism, Logistics. Many youngsters from the region are today role models for others across the country be it sports, entrepreneurship, social enterprise, etc.