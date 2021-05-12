Medical staff felicitated on International Nurse Day at NTPC Kaniha

Kaniha: A felicitation ceremony was held at NTPC Kaniha hospital for the nursing staff on the occasion of International Nurse Day. CMO Dr G. Mohakul, Ex-CMO Dr RK Mishra, Sr. Specialist Dr A.Mishra with doctors and union members, all nurses of the hospital, Apollo staff and staff of covid care centre were present on the occasion.

The dignitaries present paid tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing by lighting candles and offering floral tribute. In his address, CMO Dr G. Mohakul expressed his gratitude towards all the nurses working at the hospital round the clock especially during these tough times of the pandemic.

Dr. RK Mishra thanked the nursing staff for their hard work and dedication. He added that “the nursing staff is not only the backbone of the hospital but the heart of the hospital too”. Dr A. Mishra stressed the indispensable role of the nursing staff in keeping the hospital going in these difficult times.

The nursing staff were presented with rose and sweet packets and a token of gratitude from NTPC Kaniha. The program was held observing all COVID19 precautionary measures.