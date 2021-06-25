Medical Equipments and Safety & Hygiene Kits Distributed to City Hospitals in Berhampur and PHC Tumba in Ganjam by Youth for Social Development and Oxfam-India

Berhampur: Berhampur, keeping the upcoming 3rd wave of Covid-19 and continue 2nd wave of Corona spread across the country and in Odisha and also in Ganjam in the month of April-June Youth for Social Development (YSD) has continued its response to the pandemic crisis. It has been experienced through several media and social media reports that most of the covid only hospitals in Berhampur Ganjam have shortage of medical equipments and safety and hygiene kits which resulted poor and proper treatment to Covid patients. And to avoid the crisis for the upcoming possible 3rd wave of the Covid-19 we are supporting as per our capacity to the Ganjam district to fight this pandemic.

Keeping this necessity Youth for Social Development (YSD) a NGO based in Berhampur, Ganjam with the support from Oxfam-India and Give2Asia in its rapid response to the second wave and possible 3rd wave we have distributed medical equipment, Oxygen Cylinder (20 nos.), Oxygen Concentrator (02 nos), Oxygen Flow Meter Regulator with Humidifier (20 nos.), Oxygen Nasal Mask (150 nos), Bipap Machine (2 nos), Multi Parameter Patient Monitor for Hospital (2 nos), Digital Thermometer (50 nos), Pulse Oxy Meter (25 nos), Nebulizer Machine for Hospital (20 nos), BP Apparatus-Manual/LED (05 nos) units provided to City Hospitals in Berhampur, Ganjam and 50% more of all the items to CHC, Tumba in Ganjam district of Odisha. During the handover District Collecter Ganjam Sri Vijaa Amruta Kulange, Sub-Collector, Berhampur Sri Kirti Vasan V, Ganjam CDMO Dr. Uma Kanta Misra have present in this occasion and received the kits and equipments from Youth for Social Development.

Apart from this the volunteers and team members of YSD have been engaged in (1) Identify the most vulnerable poor people who lost jobs/livelihood due to the lockdown and pandemic and provide dry food ration kits to these families, YSD has provided 1000 households in 5 blocks and also slums in Berhampur Municipal Corporation, it has continued its support (2) Create community awareness and among people on Covid19 appropriate behaviour including masking, social distancing, avoid mass gathering and follow the personal hygiene, and (3) Put all its efforts to behaviour change for personal hygiene and follow covid appreciate behaviour, (4) Create community awareness and among people on Covid19 Vaccination sensitise to stop related myth on this among the mass in villages, slums and towns in Ganjam.

The relief and response works have been coordinated by Mr. Chandan Kumar Sahu, Madhusmita Patra, Jayashree Kar and under the leadership of Mr. Bibhu Prasad Sahu, Secretary Youth for Social Development.