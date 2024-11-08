Medical Education Program Explores Sikkim’s Herbal Wisdom in Homeopathic Practice

The Clinical Research Unit (Homoeopathy) under Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) today organized a significant Continuing Medical Education (CME) program focused on integrating the rich heritage of Sikkimese herbal wisdom with the principles of Homoeopathy at The Fern Denzong Hotel, Kazi Road, Gangtok. The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Health Minister of Sikkim, Shri G.T. Dhungel as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Subhash Kaushik, the esteemed Director General of CCRH. Dr. Pema Seden Lepcha, Principal Director-cum-Mission Director, National Ayush Mission, Government of Sikkim and Dr. Rajib Gogoi, Scientist-E & Head of Office, Botanical Survey of India, Sikkim Himalayan Regional Centre, Gangtok were the Guests of Honour at the event.

Dr. Subhash Kaushik, DG, CCRH felicitating Shri G.T. Dhungel, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sikkim

The CME delved deep into the findings of a comprehensive folklore survey, exploring the traditional knowledge and practices surrounding medicinal plants in Sikkim. The aim was to identify potential synergies between these age-old remedies and the principles of Homoeopathy. By combining the best of both worlds, the organizers envisioned a holistic approach to healthcare that would benefit mankind.

Dignitaries of CME

The event brought together renowned experts, researchers, and practitioners from both the fields of Homoeopathy and traditional medicine. They engaged in insightful discussions, shared valuable experiences, and explored innovative strategies to integrate Sikkimese herbal wisdom into homoeopathic clinical practice. The emphasis was laid on evidence-based research and clinical trials to validate the efficacy and safety of such integrated approaches, keeping in mind the ethics in ethnomedicine.

The Health Minister of Sikkim expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, highlighting the immense potential of integrating traditional knowledge with various forms of medicine. He emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous wisdom for the betterment of public health. He assured to contemplate on the proposals from CCRH about opening a homoeopathic medical college in Sikkim and providing land for opening a centre on survey, collection and cultivation of medicinal plants that are used in Homoeopathy. Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General of CCRH, also lauded the efforts of the Clinical Research Unit and underscored the need for collaborative research to advance the field of Homoeopathy.

On the sidelines of this program, Dr. Subhash Kaushik, along with Dr. Santosh Tamang, Officer In-Charge of Clinical Research Unit (Gangtok) and Dr. Harleen Kaur, Nodal Officer from CCRH Headquarters for Gangtok unit, met with Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan, Gangtok. Hon’ble Governor was delighted to learn about the CME and hoped to see more integrative initiatives like these to preserve and promote the Sikkimese traditional health knowledge on scientific platforms. He also reassured about facilitating the association with the folklore healers for the folklore survey project of the Clinical Research Unit.

The CME was a resounding success, generating significant interest and enthusiasm among the participants. It marked a significant step towards a more holistic and patient-centered approach to healthcare, combining the best of both traditional and modern medicine.