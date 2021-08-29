Medical College named after Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Government Medical College, Khandwa will be named after Late Shri Nandkumar Singh Chouhan. Remembering Late Nandu Bhaiya, he said that the works which have been left unfinished by him will be completed. Along with naming the Government Medical College, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also performed bhoomi-pujan of two oxygen plants in the campus of medical college Khandwa today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the left out villages will be linked to Chaigaon-Makhan and Jhirnia Lift Irrigation Scheme.



Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur along with public representatives and officials were present in the naming ceremony of Government Medical College and bhoomi-pujan of oxygen plant. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the people of the area will get oxygen of 1200 LPM capacity at a cost of Rs one crore 19 lakh and 1000 LPM capacity at a cost of Rs. one crore 10 lakhin the college premises. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the PICU of Infant Intensive Care Unit in the college campus. On this occasion, he also presented letters of compassionate appointment to Gaurav Kushwaha and Shubharaj Singh Tomar, children of teachers who died due to Corona infection.



Grand programme will be held at Tantya Mama’s birthplace



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a grand programme would be organized at the birthplace of Tantya Mama on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence. He said that it is our duty to worship the brave martyrs. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also talked about the construction of a new pipeline and ring road in Khandwa, so that the residents of Khandwa will get rid of their problems and Khandwa will become a state-of-the-art city. He told that the Crisis Management Committee constituted to deal with the second wave of Corona gave an outstanding performance. These committees will also work constantly to protect against the third wave of Corona.



100 percent vaccination should be ensured



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government has made full preparations for the possible third wave of Corona. Khandwa district has done a great job in reducing the infection of Corona. Till now 70 percent vaccination has been done in Khandwa. We must resolve to ensure remaining that 30 percent vaccination should also be completed in the month of September, so that 100 percent vaccination is ensured.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we should resolve that after getting the first vaccination done at the earliest, the second vaccine must be administered on the due date. Also, those who have taken the first dose, should also get their second dose. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a target has been set to provide pucca houses to every poor family by 2024. The fee of poor students in medical and engineering colleges will be paid by the government. He said that the government is committed for the welfare of each and every section.



Rs 515 crore action plan for the development work of Khandwa



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that an action plan of Rs 515 crore has been prepared for the development work of Khandwa. For Khandwa city, Rs 10 crore will be given to replace the pipeline, so that drinking water can be clean. Under the Nal Jal Yojana, water will be provided from door to door in Pandhana area.





