Medical career is not a profession, it is service to mankind: Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that medical career is not a profession but service to mankind. This work is gift of God. Doctors should serve humanity with full devotion and honesty. Have a sense of service towards the patient. Treat even the weakest person in the society with full devotion. Speak kindly to patients.

Governor and Chancellor Shri Patel was addressing the first convocation of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur today. Governor Shri Patel presented gold medals to 73 students of Faculty of Medicine, Dental, Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, Nursing, Paramedical etc and degrees to 120 students from 2015 to 2018. The Governor also released the souvenir of the University.

Governor Shri Patel said that there is a need to work at a fast pace towards the prevention of sickle cell anaemia in the state. All universities should take responsibility of 5 villages each for this and try to prevent it by raising awareness about sickle cell disease. For the prevention of diseases, special attention is needed towards lifestyle and diet. There is a need to change the foreign way of life.

Referring to the National Education Policy of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Governor said that there is a need to become a super power in the field of education. He also stressed on regular evaluation of medical colleges. He said that the students should fulfill their duties, never forget their parents and motherland. Unfurl the tricolour in every house from 13 to 15 August in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Must read life stories of freedom fighters and great men.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang said that these degrees are being awarded today to the students to serve the suffering humanity. Serve the suffering humanity with sincerity. He said that now the study of medicine will be held in Hindi also. Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to do so. He also extended best wishes to the students.

Vice Chancellor Shri Samaan Shekhar administered the oath to the medal and degree recipient students to serve humanity with dedication.

MLAs Shri Ashok Rohani, Shri Vinay Saxena, Mayor Shri Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and students were present in the convocation.