Media Roundtable on Combating Malnutrition in Koraput District

Effective SAM management not only saves lives but also contributes to the overall well-being and cognitive development of children

Koraput : UNICEF in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and Government of Odisha organized a high-impact roundtable on combating malnutrition in Koraput, Odisha. The discussion focused on addressing Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the region and emphasized the role of multi-sectoral collaboration and media involvement in raising awareness.

The roundtable commenced with a Welcome and Introduction by DPM -NOP Mamata Mohanty, who emphasized the critical need to address malnutrition in Koraput, one of the most affected districts in Odisha. In her address, the DPM presented the Broad Strokes of Activities for SAM Management in the District, highlighting the ongoing efforts and plans. “The grassroots involvement of Anganwadi centers and local organizations is crucial to delivering effective nutrition solutions in Koraput. Our goal is to strengthen these networks and ensure that nutrition interventions reach every corner of the district,” Pradhan emphasized.

Mr. Sourav Bhattacharjee, UNICEF’s Nutrition Specialist, led the session on the Overview of Malnutrition and the Importance of SAM Management. “Over 43% of children in Koraput are stunted, while 16% suffer from wasting. We must prioritize Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) management to save lives and promote healthier futures for our children. SAM management is not just about food, it is about integrated approaches including health, sanitation, and education. Effective SAM management saves lives and contributes to children’s overall well-being and cognitive development,” said Bhattacharjee.

The event also featured an Open Discussion and Q&A Session, where participants shared insights and raised questions about the region’s challenges and solutions to malnutrition. The session provided a platform for interactive engagement between policymakers, health experts, and media representatives.

It needs to be mentioned that the National Nutrition Programme in Koraput, supported by UNICEF and the Government of Odisha, focuses on combating malnutrition in one of Odisha’s most vulnerable districts. Through community engagement and multi-sectoral collaboration, the programme aims to reduce malnutrition rates and improve health outcomes for children and women.

The roundtable concluded with Closing Remarks and a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mamata Mohanty DPM-NOP, says “This roundtable has laid the foundation for stronger partnerships and community-driven solutions. Together, we will build a healthier future for Koraput’s children and mothers”.