Media Mahakumbh Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The eighth edition of National Media Conclave (NMC), themed on ‘Media in AI Era, kicked off on Saturday, which witnessed some of India’s best minds in media and communication exchanging their ideas and exploring a roadmap for the use of Artificial Intelligence in journalism, academics and governance.

Dubbed as the biggest media extravaganza of the country, the conclave paid tribute to Odisha’s former Chief Minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab, who was one of India’s pre-eminent journalists.

Organised by Institute of Media Studies (IMS), Utkal University, in partnership with KIIT and ICSSR, the three-day Media Mahakumbh is being held at KIMS Auditorium on KIIT campus here.

Inaugurating the 8th National Media Conclave, Minister of Electronics, IT and Health Dr Mukesh Mahaling said, “Artificial Intelligence is going to give an altogether new dimension to media and communication.”

Mahaling said, “AI is also contributing to the GDP growth and the overall growth of the economy. India is also set to produce world’s most efficient AI talent pool.”

The Minister announced that the second Forensic Science University in India is coming up in Odisha, which will have extensive curriculum on AI-based studies to counter Cybercrime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone on 30th of this month, he informed.

Remembering Dr Harekrushna Mahatab, Mahaling said he is the symbol of Odia asmita. “Dr Harekrushna Mahtab led way of accession of princely States with rest of India,” he said.

Chairing the session, Prof Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor of Utkal University, said, “Generative AI is transforming the media production and distribution and there is a shift in media landscape worldwide.”

Prof Acharya said, “Even researchers are taking the help of AI to produce their research.” It is important that human touch should be applied while using the AI, she said.

Delivering the opening remarks, Prof BP Sanjay said, “As an institution Media has a greater role in bridging the democratization of the knowledge process. Terming the understanding of Indian context is very crucial in having a broad institutional dimension for AI in Media.”

Prof Sanjay called for an AI intervention in JMC curriculum with critical dimension and academic perspective.

Prof Debashis Bandopadhyay, Pro-Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, said, “Artificial Intelligence will help democratisation of media.”

An abstract booklet on research papers and a Monograph titled ‘Digital Media and Technology: Indian binaries’ were released on the occasion. Prof BP Sanjay was conferred with Life-time achievement award for his outstanding contribution to the field of media education.

Chairing a plenary session titled ‘Contribution of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab to Odisha Journalism,’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Chairman of the Sambad Group, said, “Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab was a rare combination of a great journalist and a distinguished litterateur. We are commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Mahatab in a befitting manner. Had there not been a change in power, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Noted journalist Ruben Banerjee, General Secretary of Editors Guild of India, said, “Dr Mahatab represented the brand of fearless journalism. He is relevant today and continue to be relevant for the years to come. We should take inspiration from Mahatab in the changing circumstances of journalism.”

Sandeep Sahu, senior journalist, said, “Dr Mahatab will be remembered for his impactful column ‘Gaon Majlis’. He used to write in a language which can be understood by common people.”

Prof. K.G. Suresh, former Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, said, “Dr. Mahatab set benchmarks in development communication. His ‘Gaon Majlis’ should be translated into English, Hindi, and various regional languages and included in the curriculum of media education.”

Two plenary sessions on Government Perspective on AI in India and Industry Assessment on AI by Apex Bodies were also held. A memorial lecture on Prof. Sunil Kanta Behera was delivered by Member of Press Council India Prof. Baldev Raj Gupta.

Around 60 research papers will be presented tomorrow on different parallel sessions. The closing ceremony will be graced by ministers and eminent media educators on Monday.