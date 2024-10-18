Media Delegate Registration opens for 55th IFFI

Registration for Media delegates for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 opens today, October 18th 2024. Whether you are a seasoned film critic or a budding journalist with a passion for storytelling, this is your golden ticket to experience the cinematic excellence unfolding at the 55th edition of IFFI scheduled to be held from 20th to 28th November, 2024 in Panaji, Goa. Enrolling as media delegate for the festival, you would be part of the team who would take the festival to the masses in the nook and corners of the world with your carefully crafted articles on the joy of cinema.

As India gears up to be the cost-efficient and high-quality content creation hub for the world, its premier Film Festival – International Film Festival of India (IFFI) – stands as a one-of-a-kind platform to encourage, acknowledge and appreciate talent in the entertainment sector. Recognition given to this passion for creative expression opens an array of opportunities for stakeholders and their hard work. It also allows important stories from myriad canvases to be seen, heard and experienced. Moreover, the International Film Festival of India is a platform to enhance your understanding of the art and craft of film-making as it offers Masterclasses and In-conversation sessions in which stalwarts of the film industry from across the globe are set to narrate their experiences and share their thoughts as to how they made it big!

As you are aware, information and communication plays an important role in fostering a culture of cinema appreciation and nurturing a genuine love for the art of filmmaking. That’s why, you the Media Delegates are an essential part of making the 55th International Film Festival of India a grand success. You hold not only the power but the privilege to write, talk, and showcase the nuances of great films and filmmakers at the 55th IFFI and ensure that every story gets its moment to shine.

Registration Process

To register as a Media Delegate, you must have completed 21 years of age as of January 1, 2024, and be a correspondent, photographer, camera person or digital content creator belonging to a Print, Electronic, Digital, or Online Media organization. Freelance journalists who meet the age criterion are also encouraged to register. Please read the relevant eligibility criteria here before registering and keep the stated documents ready to upload before you register. The registration process is straightforward and can be completed online at https://my.iffigoa.org/media-login

The deadline for registration is set at 11:59:59 PM (Indian Standard Time) on November 12, 2024. Kindly note that the approval of your accreditation as a Media Delegate will be communicated to you on your registered email ID after the scrutiny of your application. Only media persons accredited by Press Information Bureau (PIB) through this process of registration are eligible for Media Delegate Passes for the 55th IFFI 2024. PIB will decide the number of accreditations to be handed out to each media organization based on factors such as the media outlet’s periodicity, size (circulation, audience, reach), focus on cinema, and the expected media coverage of IFFI.

Media Delegate Passes may be collected by Accredited Media Delegates from 18th November 2024 onwards at the IFFI venue. For any queries kindly drop a mail to pib4iffi[at]gmail[dot]com with the subject ‘Media Accreditation Query’.

Film Appreciation Certificate Course by FTII for Media Delegates

Ever wondered what really makes a film tick? Get ready to leave with a deeper understanding of cinema that goes beyond the screen. How?

This year, a rare treat awaits the first few lucky Accredited Media Delegates. They will have the opportunity to participate in a complimentary Film Appreciation Course that will be conducted by resource persons from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in collaboration with Press Information Bureau (PIB) on November 18th 2024 in Panaji, Goa. The course is a day-long event and will be available to Accredited Media Delegates on a first-come-first-served basis of submission of the Media Delegate registration form and choosing the option to attend the Course provided in the form.

Further details of the course will be communicated to the selected Media Delegates in due course. So, register today and see why early registration is a game-changer. Not only will you beat the rush, but you will also enjoy exclusive insights and networking opportunities before the 2024 IFFI extravaganza kicks off.

Register here and we once again welcome you to share the joy of cinema!

See you at the movies!

About IFFI

Founded in 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) stands as one of Asia’s premier film festivals. Since its inception, IFFI has aimed to celebrate films, their captivating stories, and the talented individuals behind them. The festival seeks to promote and spread a deep appreciation and love for films, build bridges of understanding and camaraderie among people, and inspire them to reach new heights of individual and collective excellence.

IFFI is organized annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. While the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had generally been spearheading the festival, consequent to the merger of film media units with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), NFDC has taken over the conduct of the festival. For the latest updates on the 55th IFFI, please visit the festival website at www.iffigoa.org and follow IFFI on social media platforms of PIB such as X, Facebook, and Instagram as well as the social media handles of PIB.