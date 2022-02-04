Measures taken by Railways to facilitate passengers to obtain reserved/unreserved tickets

New Delhi : With a view to facilitate passengers to obtain reserved as well as unreserved tickets, various steps have been taken by Indian Railways by providing following facilities: –

Reserved tickets

Computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at approximately 3962 locations. Facility to book reserved tickets through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and through mobile app. Computerized PRS counters in approximately 375 Post Offices. Facility to book physical as well as e-tickets through authorized ticketing agents like e-ticketing agents of IRCTC, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK).

Unreserved tickets

Approximately 9983 Unreserved Ticketing system (UTS) counters at various stations of Indian Railways. 2737 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMS)/Cash-coin & Smart Card operated (Versatile) Ticket Vending Machine (CoTVMs). Facility to book unreserved tickets through UTSonMobile app. Facility to book unreserved tickets through various authorized agents like Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sewaks (JTBS), Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK), Station Ticket Booking Agents (STBA) etc.

The facility to book reserved tickets through computerized PRS counters in Post Offices was launched in the year 2007. At present this facility is available at approximately 375 Post Offices.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.