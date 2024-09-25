Measures by MCA to address concerns and guide stakeholders for compliances on MCA21 Portal

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has taken several steps towards Ease of Doing Business, including easy and quicker process of incorporation and exit of companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), expeditious approval of mergers etc.

In this connection, for regulatory compliances by the Companies and LLPs on MCA-21 Portal, the MCA has a system of regular review of the concerns of the Stakeholders raised through emails, helpdesk system, ticketing tools, chatbot and Social Media handles.

As a further measure of resolving issues of urgent nature, a special team has been constituted which will look into the grievances for efficient disposal, suggest systemic solution, if required, and provide better guidance to the stakeholders for their compliances on MCA-21 Portal.