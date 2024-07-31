Measures being taken to promote Information Technology (IT)/IT enabled Services (ITeS) industry across the country

The Government has come up with various initiatives to promote Information Technology (IT)/IT enabled Services (ITeS) industry across the country which include the following:

According to National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), India’s technology industry revenue is estimated to reach $254 Bn in FY2023-24 including exports of around $200 Bn.

The telecom subscription data mentions that as on 31st May, 2024, there are 116.895 crore wireless subscribers and 93.513 crore broadband subscribers. As per a report by JLL Research, the data centre industry in India is expanding and has an installed data centre capacity of 854 MW in 2023.

BharatNet: Broadband connectivity to all villages

As per Department of Telecommunication, BharatNet (earlier known as National Optical Fibre Network) project is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayat (GPs) and villages. The infrastructure created under BharatNet project is a national asset, accessible on a non-discriminatory basis to the Service Providers, and the same can be utilised to provide broadband services, such as Wi-Fi Hotspots, Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections, leased lines, dark fibre, backhaul to mobile towers, etc.

On 04.08.2023, the Union Cabinet approved the Amended BharatNet Program (‘ABP’), for providing connectivity to 2,64,554 GPs. Execution of Amended BharatNet Program (ABP) has already started; and as of 30.06.2024; 2,13,398 GPs have been made service ready under BharatNet project in the country.