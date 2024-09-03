MEAI Bhubaneshwar-Sukinda Chapter Hosts Session on Environmental Challenges in Mining, Assessment, and their Solution

Sukinda, Odisha, 3rd September 2024: MEAI Bhubaneshwar-Sukinda Chapter successfully hosted a session on “Environmental Challenges in Mining, Assessment and their Solution” at the Sukinda Valley Club, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Tata Steel Limited. The event aimed to bring together experts, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss the pressing environmental issues faced by the mining sector and explore sustainable solutions.

The session was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Pramod Kumar Behera, Regional Officer of the State Pollution Control Board, as the Chief Guest and Mr Madan Mohan Sahu, Senior Environmental Engineer as Guest of Honor. Their insights on environmental management and regulation set the tone for the event, emphasizing the importance of proactive and collaborative approaches in addressing mining-related environmental challenges.

Shri Pramod Kumar Behera, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, remarked, “The environmental impact of mining operations is a critical concern that demands innovative and responsible solutions. I commend MEAI Bhubaneshwar-Sukinda Chapter for taking the initiative to host this platform where industry and regulators can come together to discuss actionable steps toward sustainable mining practices.”

Mr Shambu Nath Jha, Secretary, MEAI Bhubaneshwar-Sukinda Chapter welcomed the guests. The session included expert talks and discussions that highlighted key challenges such as land degradation, waste management, and the impact of mining on local ecosystems. Emphasis was placed on adopting best practices and cutting-edge technologies to minimize environmental footprints and enhance resource efficiency.

Gracing the occasion virtually, Shri Pankaj Satija, Chairman Bhubaneshwar Sukinda Chapter and Executive Incharge (EIC) of FAMD, Tata Steel, said, “I believe that sustainable mining is not just an option but a responsibility. This session is a testament to industries commitment to environmental stewardship and its continuous efforts to engage with stakeholders to drive positive change in the industry.”

He expressed his opinions on India’s goal to achieving Net Zero by 2070. He spoke about the measures and action plan needed for Carbon Footprint Reduction. He discussed how the public views on environmental hazards associated with mining influences positively or negatively for the people involved in legal and policy making. He emphasized on the value of these kinds of knowledge-sharing events for the benefit of individuals as well as the industry.

The event concluded with renewed vigor for enhanced collaboration between the mining industry, regulatory bodies, and communities to achieve long-term sustainability in mining operations.