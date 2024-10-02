MEA Advises Indians to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Amid Tensions

India issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid rising tensions following Iran’s missile strike on Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indians in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated the missile attacks targeted military establishments and warned against conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the strikes, promising retaliation. In response, the U.S. backed Israel, while nearby countries, including Jordan and Iraq, temporarily closed their airspace due to security concerns. Israel also redirected incoming flights.