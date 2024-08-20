MDNIY Advancing Academic and Therapeutic Excellence in Yoga with Continuing Medical Education program

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is organizing a six-day Continuing Medical Education program for Ayush teachers, doctors, and scientists, from August 19 – 24, 2024 in its premises. This program is designed to enhance and upgrade the participants’ academic and therapeutic expertise in Yoga across philosophical, scientific, and practical dimensions. The purpose of this 6-day program is to re-energize & enhance the academic & therapeutic knowledge of the participants.

Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, in his address thrusted upon the significance of the Continuing Medical Education program by stating, ” This initiative sponsored by Ministry of Ayush, supported by Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, is aimed at enhancing the capacity of Ayush doctors to incorporate Yoga into their standard medical practices.” Dr. Samagandi further highlighted, “The Ministry’s Continued Medical Education (CME) program is specifically designed to equip Ayush doctors with evidence-based knowledge to seamlessly integrate Yoga into their day-to-day practice.

During the inaugural session, Dr. K.K. Deepak, visiting Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) emphasized the program’s significance, describing it as a platform for “Upskilling in Yoga and Allied Sciences.” He said, “Without proper research methodologies, the profound impact of Yoga on human life cannot be adequately evidenced.” Dr. Deepak compared the standardization in research protocols in allopathic sciences to the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Ayush, particularly through initiatives like the Ayurgyan scheme, to upgrade research methodologies in Yogic sciences. This alignment is aimed at developing an unbiased database that scientifically validates the effectiveness and safety of Yogic practices.

This program offers a blend of traditional Yoga principles with the latest research insights. Leading experts in Yoga research from across India are invited to impart their knowledge. The CME will cover a range of topics, including Prop Yoga, Modulated Yoga Forms, Practical Demonstrations, Diet and Yoga, and the integration of Ayurveda and Yoga. This opportunity is extended to 30 selected participants from across the country.”

The esteemed speakers will deliver insightful sessions on key topics, including textual knowledge of Yoga, Yogic practices for wellness, the therapeutic applications of Yoga, recent scientific research trends in Yoga, and modern teaching methodologies.

The primary objective of this program is to deepen the understanding of participants in the critical areas of Yoga and to advance their knowledge across both traditional and contemporary scientific frameworks.