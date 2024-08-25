MDD Campaign by UAIL & District Administration to Safeguard Health of Communities

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada – The incidence rate of Malaria, Dengue & Diarrhoea(MDD) becomes relatively higher during rains. Utkal Alumina International Limited(UAIL), a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group, had launched its extensive Diarrhoea Awareness Campaign aimed at enhancing public health and combating waterborne diseases across 200 villages in Rayagada district.

The initiative was inaugurated today by Rabi Mishra, Unit Head along with SK Mishra, Chairman of Utkal Alumina and Ms. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, Head of CSR. The event was also attended by Mr. Jagabandu Majhi, Sarpanch of Tikiri, Mr. Jijuri Majhi, Mr. Gajendra Majhi, Jayadhan Majhi, representative of MLA with the active participation of approximately 300 community members.

In a concerted effort to address the critical issue of diarrhoea, the campaign featured a series of impactful activities. CSR team of Utkal Alumina where local residents came together for a thorough cleaning drive to ensure hygienic conditions in public spaces. To prevent contamination, bleaching powder was spread across high-risk areas and educational awareness posters were installed at various locations throughout the villages to inform residents about effective hygiene practices and the prevention of diarrhoea. Additionally, important health messages were disseminated via loudspeaker announcements, and engaging street plays were performed to convey crucial information in an accessible and entertaining format.

Mr. Rabi Mishra expressed his commitment to community health during the inauguration, stating, “Today’s initiative underscores our dedication to the well-being of the communities we serve. Diarrhoea poses a serious health threat, particularly in rural areas, and through this multifaceted campaign, we aim to educate, protect, and support the residents of our surrounding villages.” Mr. SK Mishra emphasized the long-term goals of the campaign, noting, “Our objective extends beyond immediate relief; we are focused on creating sustainable health improvements. By addressing both urgent needs and promoting lasting hygiene practices, we aspire to make a significant and enduring impact on community health.”

In a similar way, District Collector Parul Patwari flagged off a vehicle for Public Awareness on dengue prevention and control at District Headquarters Hospital(DHH). This vehicle will tour all the blocks and urban areas of the district carrying various dengue awareness messages. Additional District Public Health Officer (Family Welfare) Dr. Mamta Sahu, District Medical Officer and Superintendent of DHH Dr. Bardakant Mishra, Additional District Public Health Officer (VBD) Dr. Mamata Chaudhuri, Additional District Public Health Officer(TB) Dr. Pradeept Kumar Subudhi, District Program Manager of National Health Mission Rajeshwar Rao Patnaik, Assistant Program Manager (Urban Health) Kiran Kumar Pada and other health officials were present. On the occasion of the launch of the program, an awareness program was conducted with ASHA, health workers, women community healers.

On the occasion of the launch of the awareness drive, the District Magistrate Parul Patwari said that there was an increase in malaria and dengue during the rainy season. In view of this, the awareness drive will be conducted throughout the district spreading various awareness messages to public through folk & traditional music to prevent dengue by avoiding mosquito breeding sites. Water drainage, regular use of mosquito repellent and in case of fever, free blood test at government hospital and medicine at door steps will be provided.