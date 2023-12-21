MCL’s Ananta coal mine gets 5-Star Rating

Sambalpur : Ananta opencast project (OCP) of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Talcher Coalfields received the Award of 5-star rating in coal mines from the Government of India, as a recognition to its all round performance in year 2021-22.

On behalf of MCL, Shri A K Bapat, Director (Technical/ Projects & Planning) received the award from Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, in the presence of Shri Amrit Lal Meena, IAS, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, at the Star Rating Awards ceremony held last evening.

The Star Ratings are awarded by the Government of India on a scale from 1 to 5, evaluating each mine’s achievements holistically.

Star ratings are an indicator of mine development on various fronts such as, safety, environment and sustainability, adoption of technologies, economic performance, etc.