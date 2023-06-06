MCL wins accolades at Coal Minister’s Awards

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Tuesday received Coal Minister’s Awards 2022-23 under four corporate categories, including the winner’s trophy under the prestigious ‘Production and Productivity’ category.

The awards were presented by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shri Amrit Lal Meena, IAS Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Coal (MoC), Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, Coal India Limited and Shri M Nagaraju, IAS, Additional Secretary to Government of India, MoC were also present on the dais.

MCL, the leading subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has won prizes for the accomplishments in the corporate categories of Production & Productivity, Safety, Sustainability and Quality in coal mining business.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL, Shri OP Singh received the awards along with Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri PK Patel, CVO, Shri J K Borah, Director (Technical), Shri A K Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri AK Bapat, Director (Technical).

Besides, six Area General Managers of MCL also won the Coal Minister’s Award in individual category, which is the maximum from any company in the awardees list.

Under the subcategory of Mega Area, having annual production over 15 MTPA, all three slots were won by MCL’s General Managers of Hingula Area, Basundhara Area and Jagannath Area, whereas under the subcategory category of Large Areas, having production between five to 15 MTPA, Area General Managers of Kaniha, Lingaraj and Ib Valley areas won the award.