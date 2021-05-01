MCL will achieve 163 MT coal production in 2021-22: Mr PK Sinha, CMD

Sambalpur: Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said the company will achieve its coal production target of 163 million tonne in the financial year 2021-22.

Extending his greetings on “Miners Day”, as the May Day is celebrated in Coal India, Mr Sinha appreciated coal miners for the contributions in ensuring energy security in the country by producing and supplying adequate quality of coal to consumers, particularly the power plants, even during the corona pandemic.

Highlighting the record breaking performance of the company in the last financial year, he said, “I have confidence in the dedication of my Team MCL, and I am sure that coal miners in MCL will also achieve production target of 163 MT in the current fiscal.”

MCL had achieved highest ever production of 148.01 million tonne (MT) and the highest ever coal despatch of 146 MT in year ended March 31, 2021. A record over-burden removal of 174.5 million cubic meters (MCuM) during last fiscal has set a strong foundation for enabling Coal India achieve the target of one billion production by 2024.

Referring to the negative impact of COVID19 on business across the globe, the CMD said “Our country is facing second wave of corona virus, which is paralysing many businesses. In this scenario, we all have to be very cautious and stay safe to ensure that coal supply to power plants remains uninterrupted”.

During the celebration organsied on virtual mode, Mr Sinha also appreciated doctors, medical staff, maintenance staff and all others directly involved in management of COVID19 patients. He advised everyone to follow COVID appropriate behavior at workplace.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr K R Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/P&P) participated from headquarters while trade union leaders, Area General Managers, Heads of various departments and other employees joined from respective places.