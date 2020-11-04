MCL to scale up output; CMD stresses for greater synergy to achieve targets

Sambalpur: Underlining conducive business environment in place, Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, said the company is all set to scale up performance to achieve coal production and dispatch targets for financial year 2020-21.

Mr Sinha, who arrived at Talcher Coalfields on his maiden visit today, chaired the General Managers’ Coordination Meeting and reviewed the performance of the company.

The CMD was briefed about progress made and future action plans by the General Managers of respective Areas of the company.

Noting that the company has progressed well in the past six months, Mr Sinha stressed on having greater operational synergy between Areas and departments at headquarters to scale up production and dispatch operations to achieve the targets.

“MCL has a major role to play in the overall performance of Coal India,” Mr Sinha said, emphasising on increasing the output in the remaining six months of the current fiscal.

The CMD also visited Bhubaneswari OCP, — the largest coal producing project of MCL — Ananta OCP, Jagannath OCP & Bharatpur OCP in Talcher coalfields for inspection of mining operations.

Earlier, on his arrival, Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations) received the CMD along with Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning).

Mr Sinha also interacted with the representatives of various trade unions.

