MCL to repair & renovate eight Livestock Aid Centers in Jharsuguda

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited under its CSR initiative has committed Rs. 65 Lakhs to undertake repair & renovation of eight livestock centers in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district. The project will benefit 65000 live stock and 31000 live stock farmers/owners spread over 113 Villages in 24 Gram Panchayats of Lakhanpur block. The project will be executed by Rural Works division.

Livestock Aid Centers are supposed to provide services including vaccination, treatment, castration and artificial insemination to the ailing animals like buffalo, sheep, goat, pig and poultry to enhance milk, meat and egg production so that the livestock rearing families maintain an augmented socio-economic status.

There are 8 Livestock Aid Centers in Lakhanpur Block under the overall control of block veterinary Officer. These LACs require repair and renovation so as to bring efficiency in Govt’s efforts towards livestock management. Uninterrupted electric supply would keep the vaccine preservation as per standard norms.

A host of positive impacts are envisaged out of the project in terms of decrease in premature livestock deaths, enhanced production of milk, meat and eggs, better economic status of livestock farmers, increased number of backyard poultry units, increase in number of school going children, and decreased mortality rate of pregnant women.

