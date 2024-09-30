MCL surpasses 100 Million Tonnes Coal Production

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 100 million-tonnes coal production for the financial year 2024-25. The company achieved this milestone on Sunday, 18 days ahead with an impressive growth of 13% as compared to the last fiscal year.

Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, appreciating the efforts of team MCL team, said, “Surpassing the 100 million-tonne production mark reflects upon the hard work and dedication of our team and commitment to meet the energy needs of the country.”