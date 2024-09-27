Business

MCL surpasses 100 Million Tonnes Coal Despatch, sets New Record

By OdAdmin

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has achieved a significant milestone in operational excellence by surpassing the 100 million-tonne mark in coal despatch for the financial year 2024-25. The company achieved this milestone on Thursday, with a record 16 days ahead of the last fiscal year.

The 100 million tonnes of coal despatch, reflects an impressive 7% overall growth compared to the last fiscal year. With a 9% growth in coal despatch to power sector, MCL remains steadfast in it’s commitment to contribute to the energy security of the country.

The company also recorded a remarkable 22% growth in environment-friendly coal despatch through rail mode, reflecting its continued focus on sustainable practices.

Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, appreciating the dedication and efforts of the team MCL, said “Surpassing the 100 million tonnes mark in record time is a testament to the relentless dedication of our workforce. This accomplishment underscores our operational excellence and MCL’s commitment to meet the nation’s energy demands efficiently.”

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.