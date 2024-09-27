MCL surpasses 100 Million Tonnes Coal Despatch, sets New Record

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has achieved a significant milestone in operational excellence by surpassing the 100 million-tonne mark in coal despatch for the financial year 2024-25. The company achieved this milestone on Thursday, with a record 16 days ahead of the last fiscal year.

The 100 million tonnes of coal despatch, reflects an impressive 7% overall growth compared to the last fiscal year. With a 9% growth in coal despatch to power sector, MCL remains steadfast in it’s commitment to contribute to the energy security of the country.

The company also recorded a remarkable 22% growth in environment-friendly coal despatch through rail mode, reflecting its continued focus on sustainable practices.

Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, appreciating the dedication and efforts of the team MCL, said “Surpassing the 100 million tonnes mark in record time is a testament to the relentless dedication of our workforce. This accomplishment underscores our operational excellence and MCL’s commitment to meet the nation’s energy demands efficiently.”