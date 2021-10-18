MCL scales new heights in coal supply; Despatches 5.47 lakh coal to consumers on Sunday

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the leading coal producer, has despatched over 5.47 lakh coal to consumers on Sunday, breaking its own record of 5.45 lakh tonne within a fortnight.

The company, on Sunday, despatched the highest ever 103 rakes of coal to the consumers, with 65 rakes coming from Talcher coalfields while 38 rakes were supplied from Ib Valley coalfields.

Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, congratulated the officers and workers of MCL for their consistent and coordinated approach to maximise coal supply to consumers, which has resulted in an average despatch of 5.17 lakh tonne a day for the month of October.

“It’s all your determination and hard work that has made unachievable achievable. Coal Indians in MCL have always remained at the forefront to face the challenges and achieved newer milestones in the pursuit of energy security to the nation,” said the CMD.

Asserting that MCL has sufficient coal stock to feed the consumers, Mr Sinha said, “For the month of October, the coal production, despatch and overburden (OB) removal at MCL have registered a growth of 26.5%, 34.3% and 71.7% respectively as against same period during last financial year.”

Recording an impressive double-digit growth during the current fiscal, MCL has produced 78.5 million tonne coal, registering a growth of 12.16%, while despatched 89.65 million tonne dry fuel to the consumer, as against 74.33 million tonne supplied during the same period last year.

Overburden (OB) removal at MCL has also registered a significant growth of 22.2% at 101.02 million cubic meters during the current fiscal. This would ensure sufficient availability of exposed resources to extract coal and meet the market demands.