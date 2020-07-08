MCL sanctioned Rs. 2.37 Crore for Bell Project in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited(MCL) is partnering with Sambalpur district administration and R&B engineering department on the ambitious Rs.2.37 Crore project of renovation, beautification, landscaping, depicting art and culture and installation of giant bell at Ghanteswari Temple in the outskirts of the city.

The company has sanctioned Rs. 2.37 Crore for project under CSR, which envisages creating opportunities of self-employment for local people by boosting tourism in the circuit.

A revered place of natural green habitat with river Mahanadi flowing by the side, Ghanteswari is an abode of ancient sculpture and spirituality and a favoured tourist destination.

The project manifests MCL’s intensive engagement towards promotion of art, culture and tradition. Besides, this cultural intervention will open up tourism driven self-employment avenues and micro-entrepreneurial avenues leading to creation of livelihood opportunities for the surrounding rural folk.

