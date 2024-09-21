MCL readies for Special Campaign 4.0

Sambalpur: Aiming to enhance cleanliness and sustainable practices across its operational areas in Angul, Jharsuguda, and Sundergarh districts of Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is preparing for Special Campaign 4.0 on Swachhta.

This campaign will focus on various objectives, including improving office spaces, cleaning and ensuring efficient scrap disposal. It is also working towards optimising space usage and promoting digitalisation, with an emphasis on eco-friendly initiatives and waste-to-wealth conversion.

A key component of the campaign is its citizen-centric approach, engaging local communities in cleanliness efforts. By prioritising environmental stewardship and social responsibility, MCL aims to create a cleaner, greener future for the region.