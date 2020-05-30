MCL providing ALS Ambulance to DHH, Sambalpur

Sambalpur: MCL is providing Advance Life Support Ambulance to District Headquarter Hospital Sambalpur under its CSR initiative. It is an ICU enabled Ambulance equipped with Advance Life Saving(ALS) medical equipments including ventilator. It was a much sought after need of Sambalpur district which will bridge the gap between the requirement and availability of Ambulance service with high end instrumentation. MCL has deposited a sum of Rs 31.34 lakhs to Collector, Sambalpur for the procurement of the Ambulance.

The ALS Ambulance will give a quantum boost to healthcare system of Sambalpur district in terms of preparedness of District Hospital in management of critical patients during Covid-19 and as well as post Covid for the shifting of Critical positive cases to Bhubaneswar or to any other advanced medical care centres.

