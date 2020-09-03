MCL launches online bill tracking system for MSMEs

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of ‘Maharatna’ Coal India Limited, today launched the Online Bill Tracking System for payment of bills to the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs), as a step which would ensure liquidity with the MSME units to boost their manufacturing operations during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr B N Shukla, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, inaugurated the MSME Bill Payment Tracking system in MCL’s CoalNet in the presence of Mr O.P. Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr. K.R. Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr B.P. Sharma, Chief Vigilance Officer; Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/P&P) with Finance and Material Management teams through video conference.

MSMEs play a significant role in the economic growth of the country often termed as the engine of growth for India.

MCL, as a responsible corporate body, has been making efforts to ensure that payment of dues to the MSME vendors is expedited and MSME units have adequate finance to run their operations.

In line with the MSME Development Act 2006, a real time bill tracking system is made for identification of Bills of MSME Entrepreneurs which will be helpful for payment of Bills within the stipulated time.

