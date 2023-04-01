MCL does it again, reaches a new high in coal production, despatch

Bhubaneswar : Scaling new heights, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) registered a record 193.3 million tonne coal production with highest ever 192.7 million tonne coal despatch to consumers during the financial year 2022-23.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director Shri Om Prakash Singh, while addressing at the Annual Media Conference here on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to the State and the Central government for extending all necessary support to the company, which ensured new milestones in its pursuits of energy security in the country.

“MCL registered a growth of 15 % for the financial year 2023-23, while coal despatch also showed nine per cent growth over previous financial year 2021-22,” Shri Singh informed, expressing his gratitude to all the stakeholders, employees of the company and contractors’ workers.

Functional directors of MCL, including Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri Jugal Kumar Borah, Director (Technical) and Shri Ajit Kumar Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, also shared the dais with the CMD, who attributed the success of the company to close coordination and dedicated effort put in by each member of the company in executing the plans.

“We are happy to share that MCL has achieved all its targets much ahead of schedule and have contributed to Coal India surpass its target of 700 million tonne set for financial year 2022-23,” the CMD added, while informing that the 97 per cent of total production of MCL was through eco-friendly equipment surface miners.

Shri Singh said that the coal despatch to power sector also increased from 127.12 million tonne in FY 2922 to 148.8 million tonne in FY 2023 with a growth of 17 per cent.

Strengthening its business activities, the company made Capital Expenditure (CapEx) of Rs 3,850/- crore during the financial year 2022-23.

MCL enjoys being the top company in Odisha contributing under CSR. In the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had spent around Rs 200 crore under various CSR initiatives for social and economic upliftment of society, particularly the remote and peripheral areas of the coalfields.