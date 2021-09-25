MCL Directors visit projects for quick decision-making to increase coal production, despatch

Sambalpur : The Directors of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a leading subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Saturday visited operational teams involved in coal mining and despatch in coalfields to ensure faster decision-making and providing on-the-spot support to maximise coal supply to the consumers.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance) and Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) visited various units and projects of company in Talcher coalfields.

Interacting with field teams, the directors appreciated their contribution in maintaining a double digit growth of company in coal production and desptach over previous year.

MCL has produced 68.16 million tonne coal as on date, registering 10.68% growth over last year, and supplied 78.03 million tonne to the consumers, recording a growth of 20% during same period last fiscal.

Despite unprecedented heavy rains, the company has maintained growth in coal production and despatch to meet the rising fuel demand.

MCL is the leading coal producing company in India, having mining operations in spread over in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha.

Having produced 148 million tonne in the last financial year 2020-21, company has a target to produce 163 million tonne coal and despatch 182 million tonne to consumers during the current fiscal.

Carrying forward the vision of Sustainable Mining, MCL is implementing nine First Mile Connectivity projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore. This will also generate a despatch capacity of 126 milion tonne per year, expected to be achieved by year 2024.

MCL was the first coal company to introduce environment-friendly Surface Mining technology in 1999. The biggest fleet of 66 Surface Miners is contributing 95 per cent to the total coal production of the company.