MCL crosses 170 MT in coal despatches

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today achieved another milestone in the history of coal producing companies in the country by successfully despatching over 170 million tonne dry fuel to the consumers during the current financial year 2021-22.

At the end of 19th March 2022, MCL was able to despatch 170.2 million tonne coal to consumers. Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, has congratulated Team MCL on achieving the new milestone. “I wish to thank the Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, Coal India Limited, Trade Union representatives in MCL, all officers, employees and contractors’ workers for their valuable contribution in achieving this milestone,” he said.

At the same time, the CMD expressed his gratitude to the hon’ble people’s representatives and Odisha state government for their continuous support to the company.

Acknowledging the efforts of our entire team in exceeding all the previous records in production and despatch of Coal, Shri Singh said “With such zeal and vigour, I hope our entire team will move towards creating new records faster than anticipated.”.

With 12 more days to go, the company is poised to achieve new records in all the major parameters of coal production, despatch and overburden removal.

MCL has registered an outstanding growth of over 15% in coal production, 21% in despatch and 19% in overburden removal during the current financial year.