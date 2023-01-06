MCL consolidates position as top coal producer in the country

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has entered the New Year 2023 on a high note, laying the foundation for breaking all previous records of performance to finish the financial year 2022-23.

The Company has emerged as top coal producer in the country and continues to lead in its segment after producing 168 million tonne coal last year and recording new highs in all the three parameters, registering a growth of 17.5% in coal production (137 MT), 10.6% in off-take (143 MT) and 20.67% in overburden removal (168 MCuM).

Going forward, during the current financial year, MCL obtained Environment Clearance (EC) limit enhancement at Lakhanpur OCP (21 MT to 22.5 MT) and Kulda OCP (19.6 MT to 21MT), thus setting ground for maximizing coal production.

Under MDO (mine developer and operator) mode, MCL started work on its first mega project Siarmal (50 MTPA) in Sundergarh district, while Subhadra MDO of 25 MTPA in Angul district is also advancing towards coal production.

MCL has been a pioneer in introducing new technologies in the coal mining sector. It procured Bucket crusher (Model: HD 3200, Volume Capacity: 6.5 cum, Crushing capacity: 200 T/hr., Cost: 2 Cr. (approx.) for Balaram OCP for crushing of coal to -100 mm size at coal face/conventional coal stock, so that directly despatchable coal is sent to railway siding.

The number of First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects, which hold a key to ensuring speedy transportation of coal to consumers with minimum dust pollution, has gone up to 3 Nos. with a capacity of 46 MTPA. MCL aims at having 7 more FMC projects, taking the total to 10, by the end of the year 2023, with capacity of 146 MT coal per annum through eco-friendly rail mode. MCL aims at achieving a total of 351 MTPA coal evacuation capacity through its FMC projects by 2029.

In a major achievement, the long-pending Angul-Balram rail link project also started functioning in November’22 which will facilitate the bidirectional flow of 10 additional rakes in the Talcher circuit and result in the incremental evacuation of about 40,000 tonnes of coal.

REHABILITATION AND RESETTLEMENT

Resettlement benefits were provided to 1,313 Project Displaced Families (PDFs). MCL had sanctioned compensation of Rs 47 crore during the year 2022. 578 project affected families (PAFs) were provided regular employment in MCL or annuity in lieu of employment or one-time cash compensation as per R&R policy.

MINE WATER UTILISATION:

During the year 2022, MCL supplied 162 LKL water from the mines. It was used in irrigation of 53 Acres of land, benefiting 1.5 lakh villagers.

PLANTATION:

MCL covered 183 Ha of land by plantation during the year 2022. It included 63 Ha land within lease and 119 outside lease.

CSR INITIATIVES

MCL took several initiatives under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to bring a positive change in the life of people living in and around coalfields. The company has signed an MoU with Jharsuguda District Administration for construction of 100 bedded “MCL Cardiac Care Centre” at an estimated cost of Rs. 103 Cr.

Similarly, to improve the existing infrastructure at 66 government schools, MCL also entered into an agreement with the Odisha Government for Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan of Odisha Government.

The company has also signed an MoU with District Administration, Sambalpur for development of Mobile App to track High Risk Pregnant Women (HRPW) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children of Sambalpur District.

Three MoU have been signed with District Administration, Sambalpur to strengthen sanitation facilities & improve the aesthetic view of the Sambalpur Municipality area with a value of Rs 3.57 crore.